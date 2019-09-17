Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
JOHN SILAS OSTEEN


1943 - 2019
JOHN SILAS OSTEEN Obituary
JOHN SILAS
OSTEEN, 76

BARTOW - John Silas Osteen, 76, passed away September 13, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born January 11, 1943 in Bradenton, FL, Mr. Osteen was a longtime resident of Bartow. He was a truck driver in the construction industry.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Kathleen Osteen, sisters: Eva Ziegler & Jane Thorpe, a great great grandchild: Braylyn Osteen. He is survived his daughter: Margaret A. Hill, Bartow; sisters: Marie Howell & Debbie Betts, Myakka City; grandchildren: John Osteen (Missy) & Thomas Hill (Melissa); great grandchildren: Annamarie, Gabrielle & John Osteen.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
