1/
JOHN STEPHEN "STEVE" BRANNEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN 'STEVE' STEPHEN
BRANNEN, 73

AUBURNDALE - Mr. John 'Steve' Stephen Brannen, 73 a resident of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland surrounded by family.
Mr. Brannen was born March 11, 1947 in Winter Haven, FL. to Charles and Geneva (James) Brannen. He was a lifetime Polk Co. resident, graduated from Winter Haven High School Class of 1965 and continued his education with the Police Academy at Polk Community College graduating with an Associate's Degree. He retired after 30 years as an Insurance Estimator for State Farm Insurance Operations Center in Winter Haven. Steve was a United States Air Force Veteran serving during Vietnam between 1966 - 1970 and was still in the Air Force Reserves. He was a member of the Polk County Sheriff's Auxiliary. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding 4 wheelers, watching NASCAR and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Steve is survived by his loving family, wife of 19 years Karen Brannen of Auburndale, FL.; 2 daughters: Kimberly (David) Martin of St. Johns, FL. and Jere Lynn Brannen of Wiscasset, ME.; brother Kenneth (Jean) Brannen of Winter Haven, FL.; sister Beverly (Dan) Foster of AZ. and 4 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Madelyn, Cody & Lilly.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 9th at Kersey Funeral Home. An inurnment with Military honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved