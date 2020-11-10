JOHN 'STEVE' STEPHEN

BRANNEN, 73



AUBURNDALE - Mr. John 'Steve' Stephen Brannen, 73 a resident of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland surrounded by family.

Mr. Brannen was born March 11, 1947 in Winter Haven, FL. to Charles and Geneva (James) Brannen. He was a lifetime Polk Co. resident, graduated from Winter Haven High School Class of 1965 and continued his education with the Police Academy at Polk Community College graduating with an Associate's Degree. He retired after 30 years as an Insurance Estimator for State Farm Insurance Operations Center in Winter Haven. Steve was a United States Air Force Veteran serving during Vietnam between 1966 - 1970 and was still in the Air Force Reserves. He was a member of the Polk County Sheriff's Auxiliary. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding 4 wheelers, watching NASCAR and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Steve is survived by his loving family, wife of 19 years Karen Brannen of Auburndale, FL.; 2 daughters: Kimberly (David) Martin of St. Johns, FL. and Jere Lynn Brannen of Wiscasset, ME.; brother Kenneth (Jean) Brannen of Winter Haven, FL.; sister Beverly (Dan) Foster of AZ. and 4 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Madelyn, Cody & Lilly.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 9th at Kersey Funeral Home. An inurnment with Military honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store