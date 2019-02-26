|
JOHN SWEARINGEN LANGFORD
LAKELAND - John Swearingen Langford passed away on February 23, 2019 at his home in Lakeland. With his passing we say goodbye to a beloved husband, cherished father, and valued friend, mentor, and community leader.
Born in Bartow in 1949 to Richard Hickson and Katherine Swearingen Langford, John spent his early years working in his family's orange grove, serving the community as a Boy Scout, and swimming, fishing, and boating with his family at Crooked Lake.
John was elected Florida Key Club Governor at the age of 15 and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout while attending Summerlin Institute (now Bartow High). He earned a B.A. in history at Emory University, where he met his future wife Mary Kay Brake, to whom he would be married for 45 years.
Immediately after college, John served as an officer in the US Coast Guard, then went on to earn an MBA at Harvard Business School. After returning to Bartow with Mary Kay, John founded his own business, John Langford, Inc., marking the start of a long career as a citrus grower, caretaker, and dealer. Later, John also became a real estate broker and an Accredited Land Consultant.
After 30 years in citrus and real estate John pivoted to a career in banking, ultimately becoming the Board Chairman of both Community Southern Bank in Lakeland and of AgFirst Bank based in Columbia, SC, and completing studies at the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. He served on the Lake Wales CGA, the Farm Bureau Board, and the Polk County Planning Commission. Of special importance to John were the many years he spent on the board of Farm Credit of Central Florida and as a member of the System Audit Committee of the Farm Credit Bank Funding Corporation.
In the community he was active in the Bartow Kiwanis Club, the VISTE Board, and the Boy Scouts where he served as a leader of Troop 704. An active member of First United Methodist Church, he taught the Vanguard Sunday School Class, led Disciple Bible studies, and served as Lay Leader.
At home, John and Mary Kay stayed busy with their three children. John loved teaching his kids to ride their bikes, hunt, fish, and dive. With his boundless energy, John enjoyed roaming the woods with a camera, woodworking in the garage into the wee hours, and dreaming up new projects in which to enlist his enthusiastic family and friends.
Whether hunting on land or in water, SCUBA diving, or traveling to places like Kenya, Venezuela, Bosnia, and China, John was always in pursuit of adventure. He was just as at home diving with sharks as chairing a board meeting, two activities that seemed to appeal to the same part of his thrill-seeking spirit. His ready smile, quick wit, and genuine interest in the people around him meant that he never struggled to make new friends in any setting.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard C. Langford. He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; his children, Wil, in Kirkland, WA, John and his wife Toshiko, and their daughters Koali and Malaika in Denver, CO, and Lillian in Sarajevo, Bosnia/Herzegovina.
Also surviving him are his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Mike Swaine of Sebring, their sons and families, and his brother Dick's children, Leslie and Jay Langford of Tampa.
The family wishes to express deep gratitude for the compassionate care given John by Cornerstone Hospice and its staff.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 28 in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice ( donate.cshospice.org ) and First United Methodist Church
( www.firstumc.org/online-giving ).
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019