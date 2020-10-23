1/1
JOHN THOMAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN
THOMAS, 90

FROSTPROOF - John Thomas of Frostproof passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 8, 1929 in Lakeland, to the late Calvin T. and Sarah Thomas. He was a retired railroad conductor for CSX and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Frostproof.
John was preceded in death by his son, Robert 'Kevin' Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary Thomas; daughter, Beth McNees (Brandon) of Lake Placid; step-sons, Todd A. King of Tampa, and Brent P. King (Nicole) of Plainfield, Indiana; three grandchildren; two step-grand-children; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Frostproof. Interment will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church Building Fund, Christmas Shoe Box Ministry, or Presbyterian Purls Charity Knitting Ministry (101 N. Palm Ave., Frostproof, FL 33843). Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved