JOHNTHOMAS, 90FROSTPROOF - John Thomas of Frostproof passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home.He was born December 8, 1929 in Lakeland, to the late Calvin T. and Sarah Thomas. He was a retired railroad conductor for CSX and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Frostproof.John was preceded in death by his son, Robert 'Kevin' Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary Thomas; daughter, Beth McNees (Brandon) of Lake Placid; step-sons, Todd A. King of Tampa, and Brent P. King (Nicole) of Plainfield, Indiana; three grandchildren; two step-grand-children; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Frostproof. Interment will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church Building Fund, Christmas Shoe Box Ministry, or Presbyterian Purls Charity Knitting Ministry (101 N. Palm Ave., Frostproof, FL 33843). Condolences may be sent to the family at