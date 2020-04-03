|
|
JOHN THOMAS
NICOLSON, 79
WINTER HAVEN - John Thomas Nicolson, 79, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, from complications related to Parkinson's disease.
John T. Nicholson was born in Winter Haven, Florida on December 7, 1940, to Russell and Phyllis Nicholson. He graduated from Winter Haven High School and continued on to the University of Tampa for a short period before enlisting in the United States Navy.
John was married to Carol Ann Miller on June 17, 1966, spending 46 years together until her passing in 2011.
John co-founded Wireco, Incorporated with his father where he worked for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, travel, Orchid growing, but most importantly, spending time with family and friends. John was a dedicated father and grandfather to his three children and six grandchildren, embracing every moment with them.
John was a long-time active member of Calvary Baptist Church of Winter Haven.
Prior to his decline in health, John chaperoned church youth activities, participated in mission trips, and served as a Deacon for many years.
John is survived by his three daughters, Renee Nicholson Bissett, Nancy Nicholson Ritenour, and Stacy Nicolson Kibbee, as well as six grandchildren, Hannah Bissett Biles, Johsua Bissett, Sarah Bissett, Zachary Ritenour, Austin Kibbee, and Karli Kibbee. He leaves behind a sister, Jane Flemming, and three nieces.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future to honor John's life.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020