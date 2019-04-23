Home

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
(813) 876-2421
JOHN WATTS
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tampa Woman's Club
2901 Bayshore Blvd
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Hyde Park Presbyterian Church
1309 W Swann Ave
JOHN THOMAS
WATTS, 67

TAMPA - John Thomas Watts, 67, of Tampa, passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2019. John was born on August 14, 1951, in Philippi, WV, and was raised in Haines City, FL.
John is survived by his adoring wife of 40 years, Rosemary Watts; his three children: Joshua Thomas Watts, John Carlisle Watts, and Jane Elizabeth Watts Gladstone; his brother, Arthur Watts; his sister, Paula Heller; and his mother, Mary Watts Shaw.
He had a contagious joy for life, great sense of humor, and a generous and loving heart that will be greatly missed. His zest for life was experienced through his many travels and adventures with Rosemary. John began his career at Exchange Bank in Haines City and most recently was Executive Vice President at Cadence Bank after spending his entire career in banking. The impact of his life professionally, philanthropically, and as a father, husband, and friend will continue to be realized. John and his wife, Rosemary, grew up in Haines City, FL, and have made Tampa their home for the past four decades. John was enthusiastically involved in the Tampa business community and served on the boards of the Tampa Museum of Art, St. Pete Opera, and the Hyde Park Presbyterian Church Foundation.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dorsey R. Watts. There will be a gathering of friends and family at the Tampa Woman's Club, 2901 Bayshore Blvd, on Thursday, April 25th from 4-6pm. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday, April 27th at 2pm at Hyde Park Presbyterian Church, 1309 W Swann Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's honor to the Tampa Museum of Art or Hyde Park Presbyterian Church.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
