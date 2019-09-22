|
DR. JOHN
VAS, 98
BARTOW - Dr. John Vas, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Born July 14, 1921 in Vashosszufalu, Hungary, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Zavar) Vas. Mr. Vas was a Banking Officer for Wells Fargo Bank for many years. John earned a Doctorate Degree in Philosophy and Letters from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. He was a member of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Bartow. John will be remembered as a compassionate and generous man whose two major priorities were his faith in God and loving his family.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Floy Vas of Bartow and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Bartow on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 2180 Kissingen Ave., Bartow, FL 33830.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019