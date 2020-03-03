|
JOHN W.
FAIRCLOTH, 68
WINTER HAVEN - John W. Faircloth, 68, of Winter Haven, passed away, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born September 19, 1951 to Carl and Pauline Faircloth he moved to Winter Haven 30 years ago. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Reedy Creek Energy Services at Walt Disney World.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon; a son John Faircloth of Winter Haven; a daughter, Crystal Alsworth of Auburndale; a sister, Toni Hutchison of Zolfo Springs, FL; and a grandson, Alex Alsworth.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Auburndale Memorial Park. John was a very casual person and his family wishes for those attending to dress in a casual manner.
