Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
JOHN HENDRICKS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN HENDRICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN W. "BUCKY" HENDRICKS


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN W. "BUCKY" HENDRICKS Obituary
JOHN W. 'BUCKY' HENDRICKS, 73

LITHIA - John W. 'Bucky' Hendricks, age 73, passed away December 13, 2019.
Bucky was born in Lakeland, FL, on May 30, 1946, to Roy & Dorothy (Macklin) Hendricks.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Vietnam). He moved from Medulla, FL, 42 years ago to Lithia, FL. He worked for F.D.O.T. as a surveyor.
He is survived by his son Shawn Hendricks & Mindy DeVane, daughter Kalene (Doug) Blansit, grandchildren Brianah Evens, Blake Hendricks, Ash-lyne, Caleb, Logan & Avalee Blansit and siblings Pat Nicholson, Gail (Mark) Hall and Lori Romey.
There will be a gathering Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy 60 E., Mulberry, FL. 333860.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -