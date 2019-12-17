|
|
JOHN W. 'BUCKY' HENDRICKS, 73
LITHIA - John W. 'Bucky' Hendricks, age 73, passed away December 13, 2019.
Bucky was born in Lakeland, FL, on May 30, 1946, to Roy & Dorothy (Macklin) Hendricks.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Vietnam). He moved from Medulla, FL, 42 years ago to Lithia, FL. He worked for F.D.O.T. as a surveyor.
He is survived by his son Shawn Hendricks & Mindy DeVane, daughter Kalene (Doug) Blansit, grandchildren Brianah Evens, Blake Hendricks, Ash-lyne, Caleb, Logan & Avalee Blansit and siblings Pat Nicholson, Gail (Mark) Hall and Lori Romey.
There will be a gathering Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy 60 E., Mulberry, FL. 333860.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019