JOHN W.
RODDENBERY, 90
LAKELAND - John W. Roddenbery, 90, went to be with our Lord on April 13, 2020 after a brief illness. John was born in Paris, France, where his American parents met and were married. John graduated from Plant High School after which he served in the Merchant Marines and then was drafted to the US Army in 1951. He served with the Second Infantry Division in Korea during the thick of the war in 1951-52, after which he was honorably discharged as a sergeant.
From there John enrolled in Florida State University where he met and married his wife of 64 years, Cornelia. After the family moved to Lakeland, they became charter members of Crystal Lake United Methodist Church where John served as a member of the choir as well as being active in church activities including the Boy Scouts for many years. John enjoyed activities such as camping, photography and especially FSU football. He was employed as an insurance adjuster and paralegal investigator from which he retired in 2000.
John is survived by his wife, Cornelia (Nealie) and their children, Neil Roddenbery and his wife Stacey; Sherrin Hilliard; Linda Roddenbery and Russell Roddenbery as well as 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. John was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all and he will be sorely missed.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020