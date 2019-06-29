|
JOHN W.
WALLNER, 101
WINTER HAVEN - John W. Wallner 101 years old passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home in Winter Haven.
Born 1918 to Austrian immigrants in Milwaukee, WI, he attended Lutheran Grammar Schools in Milwaukee and moved to Chicago in 1932 and New Jersey in 1934. He attended New York University and N.Y. Business Institute. He studied business administration. He served in the Army Ordinance Corps from 1942 to 1945, with service in Australia, New Guinea and the Philippines. He joined the Colgate Palmolive Co. in the late 30s and became a member of the purchasing department. He transferred to the purchasing department of the C.P. Plant in Jeffersonville, IN, which employed approximately 1600 personnel. He was promoted to purchasing manager in 1959. His duties expanded in the 1970s to managing purchasing, production scheduling and inventory control of finished goods and manufacturing materials. He met frequently with regional sales managers to discuss service and stock available problems. After 47.5 years of service, he retired in 1983.
His favorite music was Pete Fountain, Songs: Gotta Travel on- In Another World, and his favorite sporting event was the Masters Golf. He enjoyed golf, fishing, traveling, playing cards, reading National Geographic Magazine and articles about religion. He his favorite people were his wife Max, his children, and friend Lori Roberts. 'Of course I love all of my relatives too.'
Living A Good Life-A Guide.... Of all the belief systems that there are, Christianity is the best created by far now is the time as we start the New Year to reinforce our belief with little to fear, live by the Commandments of which there are ten and trust in God and you will know then to follow God's teachings to that you can find the way to salvation and great peace of mind.
~John Wallner
Published in Ledger from June 29 to June 30, 2019