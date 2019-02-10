|
|
JOHN WAYNE
KENDRICK, 71
BARTOW - John Wayne Kendrick, 71, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his residence in Bartow.
John was born April 22, 1947 in Bartow, FL to Rufus & Lilian Kendrick, Sr. John graduated from Summerlin Institute in Bartow, class of 1965. He was a US Army veteran, serving two tours in the Vietnam War. He began his law enforcement career in 1971 at the Polk County Sheriff's Office. He later worked for the City of Bartow in the Police Department, Fire Department and the Electric Department. He was a member of Heartland Church in Winter Haven and the Fraternal Order of Police.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his other parents: Wilson & Nettie Bowen and twin brother: Jerry Kendrick and sister: Mary Catherine. He is survived by his wife Hazel Bowen Kendrick, five children: Heather Powell (Dave), Dusty Kendrick (Anndee), Miranda Wilson (Marc), Rob Kendrick (Danielle) and Gwen Hunt (Curt), grandchildren: Seth & Ethan Powell, Meghan & Chase Kendrick, Morgan Wilson, Heidi, Jake & Bryce Kendrick and Katrina & Braedon Hunt, two brothers: Ed Kendrick, Jr. (Barbara) and Ronnie Kendrick (Karen), sister: Gerty Thompson (Ray) and numerous friends & extended family.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 6 pm Monday, February 11, 2019 at Heartland Church, 225 Avenue B NW in Winter Haven. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm Monday, February 11, 2019 at Heartland Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cornerstone Hospice or Heartland Church. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019