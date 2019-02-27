|
|
JOHN WILLIAM
'PAPA BILL' CANNOY III
LAKELAND - John William 'Papa Bill' Cannoy III passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
He worked at Verizon, formerly GTE, for 30 years as a cable splicer and at Carpenter's Home for five years. His greatest passion was his family and the joy he lived out from every child he ever met. Everyone that knows him, knew him as 'Papa Bill' and he was a hero to all. FOREVER LOVED!
Mr. Cannoy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy J. Cannoy; three children: John William Cannoy IV, James Brian Cannoy,and Christina Dawn Truitt; five siblings: Sue Driggers, Randy Cannoy, Karen Fair, Mark Cannoy, and Robin Van Gilder; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church Imperial Lakes, 1905 Shepherd Rd., Lakeland, FL 33811 this Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00 am.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019