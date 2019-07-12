|
JOHN
WILLIAM 'BILL' CARTER, 85
LAKELAND - John William 'Bill' Carter, 85, of Lakeland, FL formerly of Columbus, IN. passed away quietly at home from dementia on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
He was born May 23, 1934 in Columbus, the son of Cash and Selma Carter. He married Doris June (King) Carter on June 13, 1954 who survives. Bill and Doris recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Bill had previously worked as Classified and Retail Manager at The Republic and was the Past President of the Indiana Classified Managers Association. After working at various newspapers in Florida, Arizona, and Indiana in the 1970s, Bill was instrumental in establishing the Carrollwood Community News in Tampa, FL and served as its publisher. He was also Publisher of SunPress Publications, General Manager of The Polk Shopper, as well as founder and publisher of The News Journal in Lakeland FL. Bill was most noted as the founder and publisher of Florida's Golf News-paper established in 1993, which was his life's dream. He was also past member of the Advisory Board, Pasco-Hernandez Community College, 1985.
Bill attended St. Peters Lutheran School and Columbus High School. He graduated in 1954 and was a long time member of St. Peters Lutheran Church and attended Reformation Lutheran Church in Lakeland, FL.
Bill enjoyed golf, dances at the Sandpiper Clubhouse, and collecting presidential and golf memorabilia.
Survivors include his wife, Doris; children Doug (JoDonna) Carter of Lakeland, FL, Shery (Bob) Ashley of Colonial Beach, VA, and Debra Carter of Coppertown, TN; grandchildren Roxanne (Jeff) Leonard of Spotsylvania, VA, Christina (Andrew) Rutledge of Salem, VA, and Curtis Delaurier of Lakeland, FL; and great grandchildren Brooke, Bryce, Maddie, Tucker, Jadyn, Luke, and Jace.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Pat Thompson; and his son, Gary Carter.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Vitas Healthcare for their constant, compassionate, and attentive care. Private burial will be at the Carter family plot at Newbern Cemetery, Columbus, IN in October with a Celebration of Life to be planned thereafter.
