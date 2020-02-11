|
|
JOHN WILLIAM
JOHNSON, 81
AUBURNDALE - John William Johnson, age 81, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020.
He was born on January 25, 1939 to the late John Wendell Johnson and the late Ruby Jenkins Johnson.
John attended the University of Alabama and then relocated to Florida and became a Florida Gator fan. John married his life-long companion Angie Carolyn Sturgis on October 30, 1964. John was the father to
Kenneth (Yvonne) Boyd, Tony (Kim) Johnson, and John Keith (Sharon) Johnson.
He was grandfather to 7 grandchildren, 8 great - grandchildren and 3 great - great grandchildren. John will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, business owner, minister, deacon, church member and US Navy veteran.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020