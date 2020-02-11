Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN WILLIAM JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN WILLIAM JOHNSON Obituary
JOHN WILLIAM
JOHNSON, 81

AUBURNDALE - John William Johnson, age 81, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020.
He was born on January 25, 1939 to the late John Wendell Johnson and the late Ruby Jenkins Johnson.
John attended the University of Alabama and then relocated to Florida and became a Florida Gator fan. John married his life-long companion Angie Carolyn Sturgis on October 30, 1964. John was the father to
Kenneth (Yvonne) Boyd, Tony (Kim) Johnson, and John Keith (Sharon) Johnson.
He was grandfather to 7 grandchildren, 8 great - grandchildren and 3 great - great grandchildren. John will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, business owner, minister, deacon, church member and US Navy veteran.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -