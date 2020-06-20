JOHNNIE ELNA FEARS

HAWKINS, 95



AIKEN, S.C. - Mrs. Johnnie Elna Fears Hawkins, 95, widow of the late John Ansel Hawkins, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Born in Cottonwood, AL, Mrs. Hawkins was a daughter of the late O.G. Fears and Gennie Hughes Fears.

She is survived by a daughter, Jeanette (Terry) Smith, Aiken; a granddaughter, Kelly (Mike) Johnson, Aiken, two great-grand-children, Amanda (Evan) Clark and Blake (Michelle) Johnson; one great-great-grandchild, Chloe Frank; two sisters, Bennie (Ivan) Smith and Votie Hodges, both of Dothan, AL; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hawkins was preceded in death by three sisters: Willie Bell Guy, Blonell Burnham, and Bobbie Lyle.

Funeral services and entombment will be held 10:30 AM Monday, June 22, 2020 in Southlawn Cemetery with Pastor Ben Reams officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Savannah River Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 3694, Aiken, SC 29802, or to the Aiken Women's Heart Board, P.O. Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804.

Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc., 924 Hayne Ave., Aiken, SC 29801.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store