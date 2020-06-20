JOHNNIE ELNA FEARS HAWKINS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHNNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNNIE ELNA FEARS
HAWKINS, 95

AIKEN, S.C. - Mrs. Johnnie Elna Fears Hawkins, 95, widow of the late John Ansel Hawkins, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Born in Cottonwood, AL, Mrs. Hawkins was a daughter of the late O.G. Fears and Gennie Hughes Fears.
She is survived by a daughter, Jeanette (Terry) Smith, Aiken; a granddaughter, Kelly (Mike) Johnson, Aiken, two great-grand-children, Amanda (Evan) Clark and Blake (Michelle) Johnson; one great-great-grandchild, Chloe Frank; two sisters, Bennie (Ivan) Smith and Votie Hodges, both of Dothan, AL; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hawkins was preceded in death by three sisters: Willie Bell Guy, Blonell Burnham, and Bobbie Lyle.
Funeral services and entombment will be held 10:30 AM Monday, June 22, 2020 in Southlawn Cemetery with Pastor Ben Reams officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Savannah River Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 3694, Aiken, SC 29802, or to the Aiken Women's Heart Board, P.O. Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804.
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc., 924 Hayne Ave., Aiken, SC 29801.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Southlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved