JOHNNIE LLOYD
GADDIS, 84
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Johnnie Lloyd Gaddis, 84 a resident of Auburndale passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital surrounded by his family.
Mr. Gaddis was born January 8, 1936 in Lawrence County, Alabama to James Lloyd and Clara Norene (Parvin) Gaddis. He was an Auburndale resident since 1972 coming from Orando. He was a retired Quality Assurance Inspector in the Engineering Industry where he worked for Lock-heed Martin & Plant City Steel. Johnnie was a United States Navy Veteran and a member of the Auburndale VFW where he served as Quarter Master for many years. He also volunteered at the St. Alban's food pantry and was a member of the "Moonshiners" bowling league in Lakeland. Johnnie was an Indian Guides and Cub Scout leader who enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son Johnnie Lloyd Gaddis, Jr.; 2 sisters: Bobbie Hankins & Eleanor Lyles; 2 brothers: Perry Gaddis and Steven Gaddis. Johnnie is survived by his loving family: wife of 64 yrs.: Beverly Gaddis of Auburndale, FL.; son Jerry Gaddis of Key Largo, FL.; daughter: Cindy (John) Redmond of Dunedin, FL.; brother: Jack (Jackie) Gaddis of Town Creek, AL.; 3 sisters: Wanda Harris of Kernersville, NC, Freda Dunn of Trinity, AL, Connie Keen of Decaturville, TN.; many nieces, nephews & cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the , 122 E. Main St., #215, Lakeland, FL. 33801. A memorial service with Military Honors will be 6:00 pm Monday, March 16th at Kersey Funeral Home with a gathering from 5-6.
