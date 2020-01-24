|
|
JOHNNY MARIE
STIDHAM, 79
WINTER HAVEN - Johnny Marie Stidham, age 79, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born August 2, 1940 in Anniston, AL the daughter of Nixon Paul Mitchell and Vernice Mitchell. She was a member of Lake Region Baptist Church.
She retired from Homes of Merit after 25 years of service.
In addition to her parents, Johnny was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Stidham (2010). She is survived by her daughter: Carlena Stidham of Winter Haven, grandson Thomas Stidham (Sarah) of Orlando, daughters: Sharlene McCarter and Gail Bowan (Wallace Bud), both of Winter Haven, sons: Thomas Stidham (Jan) of Jacksonville, Ronnie Stidham (Sadie) of Polk City and Steve Stidham of Lake City, sister Pearl Palmer, many grandchildren and great grandchildren and her dog Rudy.
Memorial Services are Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Lake Region Baptist Church. Burial to follow in Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, January 28th at 11:00 am.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020