JOLENE
SHORT, 77
LAKELAND - Jolene Short of Lakeland, Fl went into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born on April 3, 1942 in Burdine, KY to Richard and Goldie Mullins.
She retired as a licensed practical nurse in Lakeland before moving to Palatka, Fl where she faithfully served alongside her husband at Mary Elizabeth church. Jolene enjoyed spending time with her family, loved being a granny to her grandkids and great grandkids, and making big southern breakfasts and dinner for all of her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Jolene is survived by her husband Hansford Samuel Short, two daughters Denise Cardin (Virgil) of Lakeland and Ona Gayle Parker (Frederick) of Hudson and two sons Robert Jeffery Short (Rachel) of Lakeland and Ronald David Short (Dawn) of Lakeland, brothers: Billy Ray Mullins (Lutty), Thurman Mullins (Cathy), Dennis Mullins, John Mullins (Norma), sisters: Rayola Walker, Peggy Beverly (Jearld), Janet Sturgill, Fayetta Sturgill, Wanda Kay Strange, Catherine Ison (Cecil), Regina Mullins (Chris), Tammy Mullins (Randy), six grandchildren Michael Cardin (Jamie), Justin Short, Joshua Short (Charlsie), Spencer Short, Morgan Berry (Kashief), and Hannah Laporte and Ryan Cardin. She also had 10 wonderful great grandchildren whom she adored.
Viewing will be held at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka, Florida 10am-12pm on Wednesday, July 31and the service and burial will follow at Mary Elizabeth Church on Virginia Avenue at 1 pm.
Published in Ledger from July 30 to July 31, 2019