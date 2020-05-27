Tony was an AWESOME person. His presence and Spirit, will be missed.
Mr.&Mrs. Lawrence Manchester
JON ANTHONY 'TONY' SEIGLER
LAKE CITY - Jon Anthony 'Tony' Seigler, age 60, passed away on May 20, 2020 in Gainesville, FL.
Tony was born in Miami, Florida on May 18, 1960 to Hugh 'Pat' Monroe & Doris 'Teddy' L. (Wetherington) Seigler. He graduated from Mulberry High School Class of 1978. He moved from Alabama 12 years ago to Lake City. He was a truck driver and of the Christian faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother David Seigler. He is survived by his daughters: Tabitha Little and April Butts; grandson: Brantley, brothers: Terry, Steve & Patrick Seigler, sister: Lee Ann Gaugh and many aunts, uncles & cousins.
A celebration of 'Tony's' life will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home-Mulberry, Florida.
Published in The Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.