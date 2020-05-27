Jon Anthony "Tony" Seigler
1960 - 2020
JON ANTHONY 'TONY' SEIGLER

LAKE CITY - Jon Anthony 'Tony' Seigler, age 60, passed away on May 20, 2020 in Gainesville, FL.
Tony was born in Miami, Florida on May 18, 1960 to Hugh 'Pat' Monroe & Doris 'Teddy' L. (Wetherington) Seigler. He graduated from Mulberry High School Class of 1978. He moved from Alabama 12 years ago to Lake City. He was a truck driver and of the Christian faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother David Seigler. He is survived by his daughters: Tabitha Little and April Butts; grandson: Brantley, brothers: Terry, Steve & Patrick Seigler, sister: Lee Ann Gaugh and many aunts, uncles & cousins.
A celebration of 'Tony's' life will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home-Mulberry, Florida.


Published in The Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 26, 2020
Tony was an AWESOME person. His presence and Spirit, will be missed.
Mr.&Mrs. Lawrence Manchester
Larry & Debbie Manchester
Friend
May 26, 2020
He was a great person. Fun to be around. Alway asked how you were doing when ever he seen you. Will really miss him
Karen Raymond
Friend
May 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jack Salva
Friend
May 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Danielle Steinhauer
Friend
May 26, 2020
One of the nicest men I've ever known, with a huge heart
Terri Green
Friend
May 25, 2020
Oh, this so saddens our hearts. Tommy will truly miss his buddy, but will always remember the childhood memories, the best man in our wedding, until the last day Tommy saw Tony in February and there last phone conversation on Wednesday the day Tony passed away.

Prayers for Family & Friends

Tommy & Tammy Ballard
Tommy Tammy Ballard
Friend
May 25, 2020
Goodbye my sweet friend , may you RIP!
Debbie ONeal
Friend
