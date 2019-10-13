Home

Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
JON BLAIN JERGINS


1940 - 2019
JON BLAIN JERGINS Obituary
JON BLAIN
JERGINS, 79

LAKELAND - Jon Blain Jergins, 79, of Lakeland passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 2, 2019 after a courageous three-year battle with dementia. He was born on July 10, 1940 in Sherman, TX.
He was a successful insurance agency manager for many years in Lakeland and Port Charlotte, FL. He served in the US Army before beginning his sales career with Kenworth Trucks. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and traveling in his spare time.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maureen Jergins; son Nick Jergins and his partner, Natasha, of Auburndale; daughter Michelle DeSenti and her husband, Larry of Palm Harbor, FL; daughter Toi Burdick and her husband, Greg of Lakeland; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
He will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, on October 23 at 2:30pm. A celebration of life will follow at his daughter's home in Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
