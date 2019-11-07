|
JON DAVID
ELKINS, 35
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Jon David Elkins, age 35, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Mr. Elkins was born August 23, 1984 in Winter Haven to Donald Monroe and Debra Ann (Cox) Elkins. He was a lifetime Polk County resident. Jon had a passion for music and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Alleria Elkins and brother Billy Elkins.
Jon is survived by his loving family: fiancée: Erica Lowe of Winter Haven, father: Donald Elkins of Winter Haven, mother: Debra Elkins of Winter Haven, daughter: Celes Elkins of Winter Haven, son: Shawn Elkins of Winter Haven, 3 brothers: Brian Elkins of Winter Haven, Steven Elkins of Winter Haven, Gary Elkins of Winter Haven, 2 sisters: Amy Elkins of Winter Haven, Vicki Galiano of Lakeland, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews.
Funeral service will be 4:00 pm Friday, November 8th at Kersey Funeral Home visitation will begin at 3:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019