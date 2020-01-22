|
|
JONATHAN
BRODIE
O'NEILL, 44
LAKE ALFRED - Jonathan Brodie O'Neill passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 44.
Jonathan was born in Haines City, FL in 1975 and graduated from Haines City High School. Jonathan earn-ed a bachelor's degree in criminal science and was a Sergeant with the Polk County Sheriff's Dept. He was president of the Lake Alfred little league for 5 years and he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jonathan will be remembered for his big heart.
He is predeceased by his mother, Virginia O'Neill. Jonathan is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Kristy O'Neill, they were married on August 13, 2000. He is also survived and lovingly remembered by his two sons, Jon Jon and Brandon; daughter, Lauren; his father, Joel O'Neill and his wife, Marie and numerous friends and family.
The family will be receiving friends at a celebration of life on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6-9 PM at Rose Hall, 12 North 4th Street, Haines City, FL. There will also be an interment service Saturday at 10 AM at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kristy O'Neill for the Children's Counseling Fund.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020