Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Gardens
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 853-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for JONATHAN JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JONATHAN R. JACKSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JONATHAN R. JACKSON Obituary
JONATHAN R.
JACKSON, 64

LAKELAND - Jonathan R. Jackson, 64 died on 3/1/2020.
He was the son of Rev. David and Martha Jackson and brother to Joy Marchione and Susan Mayer. He was born April 8, 1955, in Newport, RI. Jonathan graduated from Attleboro High School in 1972 and then attended Bryant University. Jonathan and his family moved to Florida in 1993, where he was the founder and president of Freedom America Retirement Services.
Survived by his former wife, Jennifer Selzer, and their three children: Jeffrey Jackson and wife Jessica of Valrico, FL, Christina Bensley and husband Guy of Brandon, FL and Carley Jackson of Orlando, FL, loving grandfather of three grandchildren: Tristan and Kai Bensley and David Jackson.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 am, with funeral services at 11 am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr., Lakeland, FL 33810.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JONATHAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -