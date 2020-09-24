JORDAN 'SHANE' CULLATON, 27
LAKELAND - Jordan 'Shane' Cullaton passed into the light of the Lord on September 14, 2020 in New Mexico while working as a long-distance truck driver.
Born on October 4, 1992, Shane was 27. He was born in Lakeland, Florida and was a lifelong resident.
Shane's parents nicknamed him 'Hurricane Shane,' for his constant moving and searching for the next great adventure. His unique personality would often light up a room with his jokes and laughter. Traveling and making new friends were his favorite hobbies.
His recent greatest joy in life was learning about Jesus and sharing his scriptural and spiritual beliefs. With joy and laughter, he would often remind others of God's love in his own unique way. In difficult moments he could be heard reminding himself 'Greater is He who is within me, than He who is within the world,' which he quoted often.
He is predeceased by maternal grandfather, Harold Odom and paternal grandparents Dennis and Juanita Cullaton. He is survived by his parents Brian and Myra Cullaton, maternal grandmother, Jean Odom, sisters Holly Cullaton and Brittney Black (Anthony), brother, Hank Hussey, Jr., all of Lakeland. Aunts, Jerri Odom, Ellen Clayton (Chuck), Uncles, John, James (Michelle), Kevin, Keith Odom and Patrick Cullaton (Heather), Aunt Sissi and Aunt Brenda, all of whom helped to shape his young life. Grandmother, Lorice Powell, Aunt LaTasha Gable (Joe), Hank Hussey, and Eglon Hussey, all of Jackson County, Florida. Additionally, Shane is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He had made many new friends while truck driving who have expressed their love for him and how he positively impacted their lives.
Our baby will be missed beyond measure.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to truckersfinalmile.org
, the wonderful organization who arranged and funded his return home.
A special thanks to Kersey Funeral Home for their compassion and assistance. Services will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the chapel of Calvary Baptist Church, 2101 Overlook Drive, SE, Winter Haven, Florida. Receiving of friends will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the Church with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Gene Miller officiating.
Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.