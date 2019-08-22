|
|
JORY DAMON
MCKINLEY, 57
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA. - Jory Damon McKinley, 57, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, after being stricken ill at his home in Southborough, MA. He was the beloved husband of Alicia M. (Hernandez) McKinley for the past 29 years.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late William Thomas McKinley and Marlene Marie (Mildner) McKinley of Reading, MA.
Jory lived in Pittsburgh, New Haven CT, Albany NY and Chicago IL before settling in Massachusetts. He graduated from Reading Memorial High School and subsequently received his BS and MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of South Florida in 1990. During high school and college, Jory excelled at baseball as a catcher and helped lead his high school team to the Middlesex League championship in 1980. Jory was an accomplished engineer; he started his own firm and consulted for a number of prominent companies. At his core, Jory was a loving, generous, and silly soul. He loved nothing more than to spend time with his family on 'coffee cruises' and at the beach, to run nightly, and to watch Boston sports teams.
Jory was an extremely devoted and loving father to his four children: Dorie, Sydney, Malcolm and Jordan. He is also survived by his four brothers, Joseph Thomas, Derrick Scott, Gregory Sean and Elliott Miles McKinley.
A private memorial service will be held on at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Road, #261, Burlington, MA 01803. www.mdsc.org .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019