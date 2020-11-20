1/1
Jose Esparza
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOE
ESPARZA

LAKELAND- Jose Esparza, age 70, passed away November 16, 2020 at L.R.M.C.
Jose was born on March 19, 1950 in Valle Hermoso, Mexico to Jesus & Irene (Segundo) Esparza. He moved from Plant City to the Mulberry - Lakeland area 22 years ago, he was a farmer.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Maria Esparza; daughters, Irene, Eva, Gracie, Margie, Ruth, Sandra, Maria, Rose & Anahi; sons, Albert, Alex, Noe, Ramior, Sam, Beto and Jose; 39 grandchildren, a great grandchild and several brothers & sisters.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 23, 2020 from 11:00 A.M.-12: 00 P.M., at First Baptist Church of Mulberry. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome. net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry. Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Mulberry
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Mulberry
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
We will miss you forever
Family Guerrero
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved