JOE

ESPARZA



LAKELAND- Jose Esparza, age 70, passed away November 16, 2020 at L.R.M.C.

Jose was born on March 19, 1950 in Valle Hermoso, Mexico to Jesus & Irene (Segundo) Esparza. He moved from Plant City to the Mulberry - Lakeland area 22 years ago, he was a farmer.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Maria Esparza; daughters, Irene, Eva, Gracie, Margie, Ruth, Sandra, Maria, Rose & Anahi; sons, Albert, Alex, Noe, Ramior, Sam, Beto and Jose; 39 grandchildren, a great grandchild and several brothers & sisters.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 23, 2020 from 11:00 A.M.-12: 00 P.M., at First Baptist Church of Mulberry. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 P.M.

Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome. net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry. Florida.



