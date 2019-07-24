Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
JOSE P. PUENTES


1928 - 2019
JOSE P. PUENTES Obituary
JOSE P.
PUENTES, 91

WINTER HAVEN - Jose P. Puentes, 91, of Winter Haven, Passed away peacefully, on July 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
A loving husband, father and grandfather who loved gardening and the time he spent with his family. He never met a stranger and would often put others before himself.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Maria Puentes; his sons; Dr. David Puentes (Terry) and Jim Puentes (Jesse Cer-vantes) all of Winter Haven. His grandsons, Jaime Puentes, Ryan Cox and Rodney Cox.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM , at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home with funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM, burial will follow at the Wildwood Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.whidden
mcleanfuneralhome.
com
Published in Ledger from July 24 to July 25, 2019
