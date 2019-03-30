|
DR. JOSEPH 'JOE' A.
LACERENZA
KISSIMMEE - Dr. Joseph 'Joe' A. Lacerenza of Kissimmee, FL died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Kissimmee.
He was born in Queens, NY to Joseph & Antoinette (Cocchi) Lacerenza. Dr. Lacerenza moved to this area in 2002 from New York. He was Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine and worked with the Physician's Group in Lakeland. Joe was a Disney fanatic - visiting the various Disney parks every weekend.
He is survived by his wife LaDonna of Kissimmee, daughter and son-in-law Dara & Sean McMonagle of New York, son Keith Sweeten of Winter Haven, FL and two grandchildren Sienna & Silas.
Joe's family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30, 2019 (today) from 1:00 pm until service time at 2:00 pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr, Lakeland, FL.
