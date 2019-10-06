|
BERNARD 'Bernie' GARNER
WINTER HAVEN - Bernie Garner was born in Washington DC on August 9th, 1936. He died on October 2, 2019 at his home in Winter Haven, FL.
He attended Great Mills High School in St. Marys County Maryland and played competitive basketball. Bernie graduated from the University of Maryland medical school in 1959. During his college career he worked with the Baltimore Colts and the Washington Redskins.
After college graduation, he married Pat Winkler in 1960, (who he knew he was going to marry the first night he met her), and they had three children. He and his family moved from Maryland to Florida in 1967. For the next 40 years, Bernie had a successful Physical Therapy practice in Haines City. People came from all areas of central Florida to take advantage of his expertise in physical therapy and sports medicine.
His personal experience from medical treatment as a polio victim in the 40's enabled Bernie to provide the excellent care he gave to his patients.
Bernie was an avid golfer and was an active member of his community. Bernie was a certified golf professional trainer and contributed to the success of amateur golfers.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Emily 'Bootsie' Garner, his brother Lawrence Raymond 'Deedy' Garner and his daughter Patricia Dawn Garner. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia M. Garner, his son Patrick Shawn Garner, his daughter Darlene M Brocklesby, his siblings Diane Bell, Delores 'Midge' Wise, Donna Lee Garner, and Donny Garner. Bernie had 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
The family will have a memorial Tuesday, October 8th at Steele's Family Funeral Services, 207 Burns Lane, SE Winter Haven. Drop-In anytime between 3pm-5pm.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019