JOSEPH CHRISTOPHER MEADOWS
1956 - 2020
JOSEPH
CHRISTOPHER MEADOWS, 64

HAINES CITY - Joseph Christopher Meadows, 64, passed away peacefully at his residence in Haines City on August 23, 2020, following ongoing health complications.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenney Jones and Daryl Meadows. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Christine Meadows; sons, Tyler Taylor, Johnathon Taylor, Devin (Brittany) Meadows, Albert (Sm) Meadows; and granddaughters.
Chris, as he was known, was born August 5th, 1956 in Gainesville, FL. Born to Newton Meadows and Kathleen (Jones) Meadows, Chris was a lifelong resident of Haines City, FL.
Chris served in the military as a Communication Specialist in the U.S. Air Force. Following his military career, Chris returned home and worked as a dedicated employee and supervisor for Bassett's Bedding through their merger into Sealy Mattress in Orlando, FL for over 25 years up until his early retirement.
Chris was a loving and devoted husband and proud father. Always full of wisdom and advice, there was nothing he wouldn't do for his family. He loved telling stories of his past and could talk for hours about any subject. His guidance, encouragement, and company will be missed greatly by his loved ones.
Per his request, no services will be held.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
