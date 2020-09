JOSEPH DONALD 'DONNIE'MARTIN, 82AUBURNDALE - Joseph Donald 'Donnie' Martin of Auburndale, FL passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was 82.A native of Phenix City, AL, born May 17, 1938 to Ephraim and Thelma Martin, Donnie moved here 46 years ago from Alabama. He retired from IMC mines, was a US Army veteran, and he was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.Donnie was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Martin. He is survived by his daughters: Toronda Branch, April Marie Martin Prickett, and Saundee Sheffield; his brothers: Michael Martin, Keel Martin; his sisters: Janet Bankston and Judy Martin, and his grandchildren: Christa, Kayla, Karissa, Shanda, Jimmy and Jordon.Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 1 to 2 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2PM. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com