JOSEPH DONALD "DONNIE" MARTIN
JOSEPH DONALD 'DONNIE'
MARTIN, 82

AUBURNDALE - Joseph Donald 'Donnie' Martin of Auburndale, FL passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was 82.
A native of Phenix City, AL, born May 17, 1938 to Ephraim and Thelma Martin, Donnie moved here 46 years ago from Alabama. He retired from IMC mines, was a US Army veteran, and he was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.
Donnie was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Martin. He is survived by his daughters: Toronda Branch, April Marie Martin Prickett, and Saundee Sheffield; his brothers: Michael Martin, Keel Martin; his sisters: Janet Bankston and Judy Martin, and his grandchildren: Christa, Kayla, Karissa, Shanda, Jimmy and Jordon.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 1 to 2 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2PM. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
