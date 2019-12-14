|
|
JOSEPH G.
MATTHEWS
WINTER HAVEN - Joseph G. Matthews was reunited with his beloved Lord on December 10, 2019, surrounded by members of his loving family.
Born in Richard and Mary Matthews in New York City in 1919, he celebrated his 100th birthday on July 21st of this year. He was the eldest of eight children and was preceded in death by his brothers Richard, Daniel and Jack. He is survived by his sisters Carroll, Sheila and Rosemary, and his brother George. He leaves behind his devoted and loving wife, Joan, to whom he was married for 47 years, and also three children: Julie, (Johnny -Spouse) Christine and Michael, (Stephanie-Spouse) and three grandchildren, Marq-ues, Katelyn and Michael Jr.
He earned a master's degree from Fordham University in New York, and had a long and distinguished career as a high school teacher and administrator. He was also an Education Officer for ten years at the New York Institute of Banking.
He and his wife, Joan, moved to Winter Haven in 1989 and became devout and engaged members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and St. Matthew Church. He was also very active as a volunteer for twenty years at the Winter Haven Hospital.
Among his many interests were praying, reading and writing, politics, history and civics.
The life of Joseph Matthews was exemplified by an active and dedicated commitment to his loving wife, his family, his church and his community. A man of deep moral character, he demonstrated to all who knew him the importance of faith, prayer and devotion in our daily lives. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy endures.
The viewing was held at Steele's Family Funeral Home from 4-6pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 and the Requiem at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at noon on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019