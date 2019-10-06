|
|
JOSEPH 'JOE'
HOMER
REYNOLDS, 76
LAKELAND - Joseph 'Joe' Homer Reynolds, 76, of Lakeland, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Valencia Hills Health and Rehab Center.
He was born October 24, 1942 in St. Petersburg, a son of the late Mark and Ethel Reynolds. His wife, Linda Pierce-Reynolds of 20 years, survives Joe. He is survived by seven children: Scarlett, Joey (Cheryl), Jonathan (Stephanie), Jeremy (Stephenie), Melissa (Gary), Michael Shane, Heather (David) and thirteen grandchildren. His siblings, John Reynolds, Jean Mc-Carthy, Frank Reynolds and Ellie Reynolds, will
also fondly remember Joe. His sisters, Ann Ebanks, Barbara Bass-ham and Shirley Shelfer, preceded him.
Service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell on October 11, 2019 at 10:30. If attending you need to arrive 15 to 20 minutes prior.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019