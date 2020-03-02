|
|
JOSEPH HURST MULLEN
8/11/1944 - 2/25/2020
Husband-Father-Grandfather-Son-Friend
MIDDLESBORO, KY. - Born in Tampa, FL to Edna Hurst Mullen and John Joseph Mullen (both deceased), he died in Middlesboro, KY on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Joe grew up in Hialeah and Live Oak, FL, a true son of the South. He was a proud 'yellow dog' Democrat and a believer in the inherent good in people.
As a young man, he loved horses and spent several years traveling the country training and showing them. He also had a horseshoe-shaped memento in the middle of his chest, courtesy of one horse who disagreed with his training methods.
In 1973, Joe walked into a restaurant and met the love of his life, Greta. They married in 1974 and spent the rest of his life making each other laugh. We don't talk about the 10 year break they took. It didn't matter, anyway.
His love of the outdoors led him to scuba and cave diving. Some of his happiest days were spent underwater with Greta in one of the many beautiful springs in his beloved state of Florida. Cave diving was a particular passion, as Greta couldn't tell him what to do underwater in the dark.
Educated at Local 519 as a union plumber, Joe spent several years traveling the south working on power houses and honing his skills. He then settled in Lakeland, FL, obtained his Masters license and owned his own business, Joe Mullen Plumbing. If you lived in the area and were ever run off the road by his truck or van, we apologize. He was probably on his way to an emergency, or lunch.
For the last few years of his life, he lived in Middlesboro, KY and was a joyful member of the First Christian Church of Middlesboro. His love of the Lord gives us all comfort.
Everywhere Joe went, he was the true life of the party. His family and countless friends are all better for having known him, and all will miss his quick wit and ready laugh. Everyone who remembers Joe is asked to celebrate his life in a way that is meaningful to them.
Joe is survived by his wife, Greta Adams; his daughter, Jackie; son-in-law, Mike; grandson, Jake of Arlington, VA; and grandson Sean of Boston, MA.
Visitation will be at the First Christian Church of Middlesboro on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following. Burial will be in Live Oak, FL, at a later date.
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Bell County Friends of the Shelter.
Register book and online condolences are available at www.creechfh.com
Creech Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Ledger on Mar. 2, 2020