JOSEPH JAMES 'PHILLY JOE'

BONNER



LAKELAND - Joseph was born in Philadelphia PA on November 18, 1933 and passed away on April 19, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, his parents James and Barbara Bonner, his siblings Barbara Hunter, Dorothy Crawford and Anna Bonner, child from Nancy Bonner, Peter Christopher and grandchild Xavier Joseph Bonner.

He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Walker, husband James Walker and son Patrick Bonner, wife Maybel Bonner, grandchildren Christopher Mesmer, Robert Myers, Alexandra Kendzierski and Kevin Kendzierski. Grand cat Gucci and grand dog Charlie.

Joseph graduated in Philadelphia PA. He served our country well in the cold war in the armored division of the ARMY (Tanks).

He loved his picking, finding his antiques and diamonds in the rough. Joe was a very loving and caring father to his family and loved ones. He is a unique one of a kind individual and wonderful person.

Joe was one of those rare human beings that God put on this earth to help others and he helped so many to grow with wisdom.

A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com . Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary