JOSEPH 'JOE'JANSON, 76Trucking DispatcherWINTER HAVEN - Joseph 'Joe' Janson passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 with his family by his side. He was 76.Born in Philadelphia, PA, Joe grew up in Levittown, PA where he attended Bishop Egan High. Upon grad-uation, he worked for Meenan Oil before serving in the U.S. Army stationed in Japan.He moved to Winter Haven, FL. in 1986 for some fun in the sun and saltwater fishing. At the beach, you would find him at the pier, hoping to catch a big one.Joe was an avid Philadelphia Eagles football fan.Known to most as the life of the party, Joe was always up for a good time, telling jokes, playing card games, and bringing laughter to anyone who was around him.He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Pat Janson, son Stephen Janson, daughter Christina Chase and her husband Jeff, son David Janson and his wife Anne, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, and nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.A memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 9th at 10 am at St. Matthews Catholic Church, Winter Haven.