JOSEPH JOHN FIORENZA, 62
WINTER HAVEN, FL - Joseph John Fiorenza, 62, passed away at home on Wednesday July 17th, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He leaves his wife and partner of 17 years, Jennifer (Young) Fiorenza; his two beloved daughters, Tara (Fiorenza) Long (Stephen Long) and Nadine Fiorenza; Mother, Lucille Fiorenza; Father, James Fiorenza; six siblings, Brenda Fiorenza, Chuck Fiorenza (Jennifer Fiorenza), James Fiorenza (Sandy Fiorenza), Richard Fiorenza (Laura Fiorenza), Kathy Fiorenza, and Lisa Fiorenza; and many nieces and nephews. He was a doting and proud Papa to Declan (4) and Emerson (3) Long.
Joe grew up in Andover, Massachusetts and graduated from Andover High School in 1974. He worked in the family restaurant before opening his own deli 'J's.' He loved food, cooking for loved ones and was famous for his meatballs and raviolis.
In 1992, Joe, along with his family, moved from Massachusetts to Okeechobee to build a career in the Florida Citrus Industry. He played a pivotal role in the development and success of C-Farr Grove in Okeechobee, FL, as well as many other citrus groves in central Florida. Throughout the years of managing orange groves, he had 3 four-legged friends by his side, Gretel, Chloe, and Lexi, whom he loved dearly.
A family man and devoted Father, Joe was heavily involved in his daughter's lives. He was at every one of their games and school events, and was often heard in the stands jubilantly yelling 'That's my girl!!' or 'You can do it, don't give up!!' Joe cherished his wife, Jennifer, affectionately calling her 'Jenni Baby' or 'Honeybun.' The last four years of his life, he was better known as 'Papa' to his two grandchildren, Declan and Emerson. He enjoyed spending time with them swimming, cooking, and playing. The love and adoration they have for their Papa is beyond compare!
Joe had a beautiful smile, an exuberant laugh, and larger than life personality. He profoundly impacted the lives of many people and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will take place on July 28, 2019. Please email [email protected] for details.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Amyloidosis Foundation at www.amyloidosis.org.
Published in Ledger from July 26 to July 27, 2019