JOSEPH JOHNGIGLIO, Jr., 66LAKELAND - Joseph John Giglio, Jr., age 66, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home in Lakeland.Joseph was born on November 25, 1953 in Trenton, NJ. He was a Vietnam War Veteran of the U.S. Navy and served on the Rustling Hose Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years in Trenton, NJ. Mr. Giglio worked as a Service Representative in the Refrigeration Industry for many years. He was also a member of the Highland Park Church of the Nazarene in Lakeland.Joseph is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 36 years, Marie Giglio of Lakeland, his son Joseph John Giglio, III (Molly Gribbin) of Baltimore, MD, his mother Louise Giglio and his siblings: Ronald Giglio (Floria) and Judith Giglio all of Trenton, NJ.The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1st from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow.