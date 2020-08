Or Copy this URL to Share

JOSEPH LEE

'JOE'

PENDLETON, 52



LAKE ALFRED - Joseph Pendleton, 52, passed 7/30/20. Survived by loving family. Service Sat. 8/22 at 3:00 PM Christian Heritage Baptist Church, W.H.



