JOSEPH NEIL MCGINNIS

JOSEPH NEIL
MCGINNIS, Jr.

LAKELAND - Joseph Neil McGinnis, Jr., passed away on February 25, 2020, after battling health issues for many years. Joe was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 25, 1953, the first son of Joseph, Sr., & Harriet Mae (Birmingham) Mc-Ginnis.
Joe exemplified his mother's compassion and his father's entrepreneurial spirit.
Joe is survived by: his brother Charles McGinnis (Patti); sisters Elizabeth Strodt-man (Tom), Mary McGinnis, & Barbara 'Totsy' Moake (Rick); partner Zell von Pohlman; nieces Laura, Kaighty, Julie & Sarah; nephews Shane, Kevin, Joshua, & Connor; great-nieces Mona, Sabrina, Cass, & Hannah; & great-nephews Gav-in, Noah, & Miles; & closest cousin Janet Smith. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, & husband, Duane Doll.
In lieu of flowers, Joe would appreciate contributions to the Take the Lead Foundation.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
