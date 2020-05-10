JOSEPH R. WEST, 90HAINES CITY - Joe West passed away May 5, 2020. Joe was predeceased by his wife Mary of 57 yrs, his mother Martha Jones and sister Jean Fleming. Joe was born in Columbia TN and passed away in Haines City, Florida.He is survived by his children Diana Martin (Bill) of Granite Bay, CA, Randy West (Robin) of Auburndale, Fla. and Dewanna Moore (Steve) of Haines City, Fla., 4 grandchildren Kyle Martin (Greg) Sacremento, Ca, Angela Tucker (Troy) Haines City, Fla., Lerin Gorman (Jay) Hendersonville Tn, Cody Hussey of Lakeland, Fla, and 5 great grandchildren. Joe is also survived by his sister Sandy Cochran (Sloan) Duck River, TN and brother Billy Jones (Gayle) Hoover, ALJoe served in the Marine Corps for 26 years from 1946 to 1972, retiring the rank of E-7, Gunnery Sergeant, continuing in the Reserve for 4 more years.He was stationed in China during WWII, Korea during the Korean War and 2 tours in Vietnam. Joe received numerous medals of honor: Air Medal w/5, Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Commendation with Combat 'V', Korean Good Conduct 7 stars, China Service Medal, WWII Victory Medal, National Defense Service W/e clasp, National Defense service w/Star, Korean Service 3 stars, United Nations Service, Presd. Unit Citation, Vietnam Service medal with 3 stars, Gallantry Palm with Palm, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Devise, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit citation, Civil Action Medal w/Palm gold frame, Combat Air Crew Wings with 3 star, Top Secret Clearance, Good Conduct, These are just to name a few. During the Korean War he was with the Marine Squadron VMF 3-12, the Checker Board Brigade which was Aviation Sea going. From the 1940s to the late 50s he was on the Roosevelt, Vataan and Bairoko Carriers.The operation center and the flight deck of the Air Craft Carrier Bairoko is now in the Pensacola Air Station Museum in Pensacola, Florida. He wears the 3 Star Combat Ribbon.Upon retiring from the Marine Corps, Joe went on to work for the City of Winter Haven for the next 10 years.Joe was honored as a Marine Corps Veteran by many organizations including in 2017 by the City of Haines City, Fla.Joe was also a champion horseshoe pitcher and received many horseshoe pitching commendations. He was President of the Winter Haven Horseshoe Pitching Association for 30 yrs, and a world renown pitcher taking the world in his class. He was instrumental in having the horseshoe courts built at Rotary Park in Winter Haven.Upon retiring he traveled the country with the love of his life, Mary.A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.