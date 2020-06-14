JOSEPH ROBERT 'BOB'
BARCZYNSKI
WINTER HAVEN - Joseph Robert 'Bob' Barczynski of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away on June 5, 2020 at the age of 82 after an extended battle with cancer. Bob was the youngest of six children, born in Erie, PA on March 17, 1938, to the late John and Anna (Tyczkowski) Barczynski.
He was preceded in death by his brother John and his sisters Leona Barczynski, Monica Dobry, and Theresa Winston.
He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joanne Fredrychowski Barczynski, his daughter Beverly Brownell and husband Greg of Newport, RI, son Bob and wife Bobbie of Fayetteville, GA, son Steve and wife Sun Ae of Killeen, TX, son Alan and wife Judith of Bryan, TX, and daughter Amy, of Temple, TX. He is also survived by his sister Otillia Barczynski Schiller of Erie, PA, seven grandchildren, three greatgrandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Erie, Pa, he attended Cathedral Preparatory School where he was a boxer and a musician. He played saxophone and clarinet for a local night-club band, the Hi-Lites. While playing for a high school dance, he met the love of his life, Joanne Fredrychowski, and they were married in 1957. He proudly served six years in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He graduated from Gannon University with a degree in Chemistry, but quickly realized the potential of television, and studied the technology in his evenings. This began his life's work as a television manufacturing engineer.
His work for Sylvania-Phillips brought him and his family to Emporium, PA, and Waterloo, NY. After the plant shut down he worked in Hong Kong, and then returned to the States to work for Thompson Electronics (RCA) in Marion, IN. During his successful career he was awarded six US government patents and several proprietary invention awards.
Upon retirement in 2001, Bob and Joanne moved to Winter Haven, where they quickly became immersed in the church and community. Bob was deeply devoted to his Catholic faith, and became very involved in service to St. Joseph's Church. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, rising to the rank of 4th Degree Knight at the Dr. Lawrence J. O'Rourke Assembly. He enjoyed flying RC airplanes and the companionship of the Mid-Florida RC Club.
Bob relished life, and took every opportunity to enjoy the experiences the world had to offer. He was a sportsman, and especially enjoyed boating and fishing. He was a craftsman - he could fix or build anything, and especially enjoyed working on RC planes. He loved to travel, and visited many parts of the world with Joanne. He was an adventurer - his extreme sports included parachuting and parasailing.
Bob was a devoted husband and an awesome father. He brought his children up carefully and generously- sharing the character traits and life skills that made him so special. Words cannot express the family's sorrow, which will endure until we meet him again in eternity. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Avenue M NW, Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice of Florida at https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/GSHGeneral Donation.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.