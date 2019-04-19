Home

JOSEPH BRIGLIN
JOSEPH ROBERT BRIGLIN II

JOSEPH ROBERT BRIGLIN II Obituary
JOSEPH ROBERT
BRIGLIN II, 49

PLANT CITY - Joseph Robert Briglin II, 49, of Plant City, passed away on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019. Joe was born on December 26th, 1969 in Lakeland, Fl to the late Joseph and Carole Briglin.
Joe worked as a valve technician for APV for many years. He enjoyed Rock-n-Roll music, playing the drums, and fishing. He was good at photography and loved to walk on the beach. He adored his children.
Joe survived by his daughter Kayle Briglin, son Christian Briglin, and daughter Carolyn Briglin, brothers, James Briglin, George Briglin, and sister Jane Jackson. He was loved and will be missed by all!
A celebration of life will be held on June 16th, 2019 at Club House II of Carlton Arms in Lakeland from 6-8pm.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
