JOSEPH 'JOE' ROBERT
VOLPE, 66
WINTER HAVEN - Joseph 'Joe' Robert Volpe of Winter Haven, Florida passed away on March 23, 2020 at 66 years old.
Joe was born on May 27, 1953 in Coral Gables, Florida. Growing up, Joe was on the basketball team at Coral Park High School and an active participant in Coral Way United Methodist Church. Joe and his wife, Louise, met at Florida State University and were married in Tallahassee, Florida on May 30, 1976. He graduated from FSU with a degree in Sociology in 1977 and founded central Florida's premier custom wood floor company, Joe Volpe Custom Floors, in 1979. Now in its 40th year of operation, his son Lucas continues his legacy of quality and craftsmanship.
Joe's interests and passions were abundant and diverse. They included cheering for the Florida State Seminoles, listening to The Beatles, fishing at Little Gasparilla Island, and farming avocados. He was a world traveler and enjoyed making memories with family and friends during trips across the United States and to Europe and South America, a tradition carried on by his children. Joe was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven and Winter Haven Rotary Club. He served as PTA President at Jewett Academy for 15 years, coached youth basketball, and participated actively in civic causes.
To know Joe was to love him. Joe never met a stranger and had a way of making people feel like they were part of his family. More than his accomplishments and acts of service, nothing made Joe prouder than his family. Joe and Louise delighted in having all five of their children graduate from their alma mater, FSU. Joe built life long friendships, he never let the facts get in the way of a good story, and he always jumped at the chance to laugh and crack a joke.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jackie Volpe, and is survived by his sister, Judi Volpe, his wife of 44 years, Louise Lucas Volpe, his five children, Jillian Volpe-White (Artie), Robert Volpe (Lindsay), Lucas Volpe, Joey Volpe, and Jenna Volpe, his father-in-law Howard Lucas, and countless friends who are family.
The family knows there are many people who want to celebrate the fullness of Joe's life. They plan to hold a service and celebration at a future date when groups are able to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or FSU Seminole Boosters.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020