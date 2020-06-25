JOSEPH WAYNE PARRISH
JOSEPH WAYNE
PARRISH

FORT MEADE - Joseph Wayne Parrish passed away at Tampa General Hospital on 6/18/2020 with congestive heart failure.
He leaves behind his parents, Ernie and Sue Parrish from Fort Meade, his children Kyle and Briley Parrish of Fort Meade and his paternal grandparents Joe and Katherine Parrish of Fort Meade. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Herman and Mildred Green.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm on 6/28/2020 at 1651 Parrish Rd, Fort Meade, FL.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
1651 Parrish Rd
