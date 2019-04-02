Home

JOSEPH WAYNE "JOEY" WITHERINGTON

JOSEPH 'JOEY' WAYNE
WITHERINGTON, 21

LAKELAND - Joseph 'Joey' Wayne Witherington, 21, of Lakeland, FL died March 28, 2019.
Born January 15, 1998 in Lakeland, FL he was a lifelong resident of the area. He was an entertainer in the Dance Club scene and was one of the most precious loving souls you would ever meet.
Joey is survived by: his parents, Joseph and Charlene Witherington of Lakeland; his siblings, Brandy Witherington of Lake Wales, FL, Aaron Witherington of Orlando, FL and Michael Witherington of Lakeland, FL.
A Celebration of life will be held at 5:00pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com #justiceforjoey
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
