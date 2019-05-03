|
JOSEPHINE ANN
HEASLEY, 79
POLK CITY - Josephine Ann Heasley, 79, of Polk City, FL, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at Grand Villa in Lakeland, FL. Josephine was born on July 13, 1939 in New Castle, PA, to Joseph and Armenia Carbone.
Mrs. Heasley is survived by her three children: Michael David Heasley, Diana Lynn (Peter) Baron, and Gina Blunt (Patrick) Gonzalez; brothers, David Anthony Carbone and Thomas Richard Carbone; sister, Frances (Joseph) Wadlinger; and her seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Heas-ley; parents, Joseph and Armenia Carbone; sisters, Mary Carbone and Mary Carmella Argilan; brother, John Baptist Carbone; and son-in-law, Bradford Church Blunt.
James and Josephine owned Gina's Bakery in New Castle, PA., prior to moving to Polk City, FL. In Florida, Josephine worked as a cake decorator for Publix and then an office manager at Florida Refuse Service. Josephine attended All Saints Episcopal Church in Lakeland, FL where she also worked as an office manager until she retired.
Josephine was known for her delicious Italian food, positive attitude, kind spirit and beautiful welcoming smile. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend whose door was always open. Josephine was always quick with a song... or a joke... whichever tickled her fancy.
Published in Ledger from May 3 to May 4, 2019