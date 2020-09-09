1/1
JOSEPHINE PETTIT SACHER
JOSEPHINE PETTIT
SACHER, 88

LAKELAND - Josephine Pettit Sacher died Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Lewisburg, PA. She was 88 years old. She was the loving wife of 36 years, to the late Jack Sacher of Cedar Grove, NJ. Born in Haines City to parents Robert and Vida K. Smith Pettit, she graduated from Haines City High School and Florida State University. She earned the M.A. from Columbia University and the Ed.D. from Teachers' College at Columbia University. She was a teacher, freelance soprano soloist, choral director, arts advocate and devoted mother and grandmother. In her later years she traveled the world, learned to play the harp, was an accomplished quilter, and continued to be a lyric soprano well into her 80s.
Besides her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her niece, Nancy Kay Mayo. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Sacher Wiley (Peter), Bobby Sacher (Heide), her grandchildren, Joanna, Jacob, Benjamin, Ross and William. She is also survived by her sister, Sue Pettit Mayo of Lakeland and three nieces.
The family asks that you consider a donation in her name to The American Indian College Fund, 8333 Green-wood Blvd. Denver, CO 80221.
www.standwithnativestudents.org

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
