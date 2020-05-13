JOSHUA

COLE SIMON



LAKELAND - Joshua Cole Simon, 32, passed away on May 8,2020.

Joshua was born in Orlando, Fl on May 27,1987 and spent most of his life in the Sunshine State.

Josh worked full time as a refrigerator technician. He had a magnetic personality and inspired everyone that he knew.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel and 2 children, Benny age 4 and Nora age 1. Services will be held Friday May 15, 2020 at 10:00am at Fuel Church 7355 US 98N Lakeland. Attendees will be required to wear masks.



